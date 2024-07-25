Looking glamorous, perfect and happy is part of showbiz in Bollywood. Celebs of all age brackets often take help with medical and beauty procedures to enhance their beauty. From Botox, Liposuction, and Plastic Surgery to chin and cheek enhancement and eyebrow upliftment, to even rhinoplasty both famous and not-so-famous celebrities from the past and present have decided to go under the knife to present their fans with prettier versions of themselves.

From Anushka Sharma to Janhvi Kapoor as well as Rajkummar Rao have gone under the knife. Not many know that Dr. Raj Kanodia, a famous surgeon, performed several celebrities' rhinoplasty.

The famous doctor attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchnat's wedding ceremony.

Dr Kanodia captioned his post as, "Once in a lifetime honor and privilege to be invited to the most memorable ceremony of the century - Anant Ambani and Radhika's wedding. Adding to the celebration, it was amazing connecting with some of my dear friends all the way across the world, in my home country, India."

Dr Raj Kanodia famous plastic surgeon who did Janhvi Kapoor's nose job poses with the actor at the Ambani bash

Several pictures and videos from the Ambani bash have gone viral. However, fans dug out a picture of popular plastic surgeon Dr. Raj Kanodia as he posed with Janhvi Kapoor.

A picture was shared on Reddit that shows the doctor posing with Janhvi Kapoor. Not just that the doctor also likes the post featuring his image with the actor.

The post was captioned as "Confirmed: Dr Raj Kanodia did Janhvi Kapoor's nose job."

For the unversed, Dr Raj had earlier admitted that he had performed Janhvi Kapoor's rhinoplasty.

Apart from that the surgeon also shared a slew of inside pictures and images from the wedding.

Fans thronged to the world-renowned surgeon's comment section and expressed their opinion over Janhvi's nose job.

A user wrote, "Finally with the man who performed fine arts on Jhanvi Kapoor."

All you need to know about Dr Raj Kanodia

Raj Kanodia is a leading board-certified surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation. He has performed over 10,000 rhinoplasty surgeries over the last 39 years

He said, "A successful rhinoplasty is a marriage between the face and the nose, so the face is perceived as more attractive to the lens of the camera and to the human eye."

He has also done Khloe Kardashian's nose job. On the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, she talked about her surgical procedures and said, "I've had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia. "I've done, injections. Not Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."