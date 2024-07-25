Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been away from the limelight ever since she gave birth to her son Vayu. The actor is trying to make her comeback. Sonam is a brand ambassador for various luxury brands and often attends brand events.

At the moment, she stays in London with her husband and son. The actor recently was the cover girl for Dirty magazine, where she got candid about her body issues and spoke also if she is planning to come back.

Sonam Kapoor on body issues

Sonam Kapoor spoke about her struggle with body issues after she gave birth to her son. She said, "I was 36 when I got pregnant, and I had to take a lot of progesterone. In the first three months of my pregnancy, I put on 15 kilos. And after that, it was just not ending, I went back to my heaviest ever. Which was still okay while I was pregnant but when the baby comes out, you actually think that you're going to go back to your old body. That doesn't happen. It's taken me a year-and-a-half to lose the weight."

She added, "In this profession, you're constantly scrutinizing yourself, forget other people scrutinizing you. And I've grown up in front of everyone from the age of 17 or 18. And I've also seen myself age, my body has changed, my face has changed, everything has changed. It's difficult, it's traumatic. It's always been difficult for me. There's always been a body struggle. I mean, I don't want to say 'struggle', but it is that."

'I don't look as young as a Janhvi and Khushi:' Sonam Kapoor offered to play role of a school girl; refuses to de-age in films [Details]

Speaking about offers she said, "It's weird though because the roles I'm getting offered are still of a 20-something. I just recently got offered one of a girl whose parents want to get married. I was just like, are you sure you want to offer this film to me? It doesn't make any sense. Another role was of a girl in school, who becomes a sportsperson. I thought the role would be split between a younger actor and me, but they wanted me for both! They were like, we'll make it work. I was like, no, I can't make it work! You know, because now they can de-age you. I don't want to be de-aged! Can you imagine me de-aged?"

Talking about her cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, she said, "I mean, obviously I don't look as young as a Janhvi or a Khushi, but I'm quite grateful for the fact that people think of me as someone who's not aged much. Even though I've had a kid (Vayu) and all of that. I guess because my kid's not been out there for the world to see? And I want to keep it that way."

Sonam Kapoor's last spotting

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended the Wimbledon Women's final between Czech Republic's B. Krejčíkova and Italy's J. Paolini.

Taking to her Instagram, Sonam shared a slew of pictures and videos on for her outing and captioned her post as "Serving looks and love at the Wimbledon women's finals!"