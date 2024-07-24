Popular TV actor Jasmine Bhasin is in execrating pain after her corneal damaged due to wearing contact lenses. The actor lost her vision temporarily after her corneal damage. The actor has been seeking medical help for the same. Despite not being fully fine the actor was spotted at the airport with her team on Wednesday morning.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin was spotted in the city for the first time since she announced that she had damaged her cornea.

The actor was seen at the airport wearing dark glasses to protect her eyes from dust and pollution. Jasmine stepped out of her car in a pink co-ord set. She then greeted the paps with a smile. They enquired about her eye and the actress said that she was better now. Jasmine requested the shutterbugs to not use the flashlight.

Jasmine took her glasses off for a second and showed the paparazzi the condition of her eye.

She told paps, "Flash Nahi please", ( Don't flash please).

When photographers asked her to get well soon, Jasmine replied, "Aaplog pray karna mere liye". (Please pray for me).

Netizens were of the view that Jasmine should have rested rather than venturing out. Some even said that it was a gimmick.

A user wrote, "Cornea damage hua hota toh surgery hoti hai..( Had her cornea been damaged, she wouldn't be able to see).

Another mentioned, "She should cancel everything and stay home. This is not a joke."

What led to corneal damage?

Speaking about the same, she revealed, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was preparing. I don't know what exactly went wrong with my lens, but after wearing it, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually intensified."

She added, "I wanted to see a doctor, but due to work commitments, I decided to participate in the event first and then visit the doctor. I wore sunglasses during the event and the team helped me with handling things, as I couldn't see properly after a while." We went to an eye specialist late at night, who diagnosed me with corneal damage and placed bandages on my eyes."

Updating on her current condition, she said, "I am in a lot of pain. Doctors have told me I should recover in the next four to five days, but until then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see properly and the pain makes it difficult even to sleep."