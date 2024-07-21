Jasmin Bhasin is a popular TV celebrity and has been in the industry for years. Jasmin Bhasin has been loved for her stint on Colors TV's show 'Bigg Boss 14'. She will also be seen in the film 'Honeymoon.' The actor has been a part of various music videos since then. The actor, few days ago, suffered from a back injury and now the actor has suffered corneal damage.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin is in excoriating pain due to corneal damage. The damage was caused by a lens mishap. Speaking about the same, she revealed, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was preparing. I don't know what exactly went wrong with my lens, but after wearing it, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually intensified."

She added, "I wanted to see a doctor, but due to work commitments, I decided to participate in the event first and then visit the doctor. I wore sunglasses during the event and the team helped me with handling things, as I couldn't see properly after a while." We went to an eye specialist late at night, who diagnosed me with corneal damage and placed bandages on my eyes."

Updating on her current condition, she said,"I am in a lot of pain. Doctors have told me I should recover in the next four to five days, but until then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see properly and the pain makes it difficult even to sleep."

Jasmin remains hopeful of returning to work soon. "Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my commitments. I hope to recover in a few days and get back to work."

Jasmin Bhasin has been in a relationship with Aly Goni for the past few years and confirmed the same during her stint on Bigg Boss 14. The couple is one of the most loved couples on television.