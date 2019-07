American tennis star Serena Williams will take on Simona Halep in the final of the Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13. The 37-year-old tennis legend entered the final after beating Czech tennis star Barbora Strycova in the semi-final whereas Halep progressed through to the final beating Elina Svitolina in the last four.

Preview and prediction

The seven-time Wimbledon champion who is on the verge of equalling Margaret Court's 24 career Grand Slam record defeated Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 at the Centre Court in the semi-final. After getting some minor hiccups in the tournament she is looks set to lift the coveted trophy for the eighth time.

On the other hand, 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep defeated Ukranian tennis star Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 in the last four to get through to the final. The 27-year-old Romanian tennis player was in scintillating form throughout the tournament. She has dropped only one set so far in the entire tournament. Halep will be aiming to lift her second Grand Slam trophy at the All England Club.

On the basis of current form, Halep is definitely the favourite to lift the trophy. But according to experience at the All England Club, Serena is definitely ahead. The match will be a closely fought fixture and it is probably going to go to the third set. In the past though, the duo have met 10 times out of which Serena won as many as nine times!

Schedule, global TV listings, live streaming and where to watch in India

Serena Williams-Simona Halep contest is supposed to get underway at 3 PM local time and 6.30 PM IST.

The match will be telecasted in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD. Internet users can watch live streaming on Hotstar. The official global TV listings are below: