In a major upset in the 2019 Wimbledon, the world no. 1 in women's rankings, Ashleigh Barty was eliminated in the fourth round by Alison Riske, a 20-year old American player ranked 89 at the moment. She won the three-setter, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a possible match against Serena Williams in the quarter-final. This match saw the Australian top-ranked player losing a set for the first time since semi-final of French Open.

The American had knocked out two seeds already before entering into a match with the top-ranked player. After this memorable victory, she said, "I'm so excited, and so proud of myself for the way I've handled matches here. I've been ready to battle in every match. I couldn't begin to say what Wimbledon means to me. Getting to the quarter-finals is amazing, but just the way I've been fighting is the best thing for me. But the last eight at Wimbledon, that's not too bad."

This is the second big upset in the Wimbledon of this year after 15-year old Cori Gauff knocked out former champion Venus Williams.