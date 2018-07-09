Top seed Roger Federer faces 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino in the men's singles fourth round of Wimbledon 2018 in London on Monday, July 9.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Wimbledon fourth-round match, involving Federer, will start at 1 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

What to expect from the Wimbledon fourth-round tie?

Federer has blasted his way through to the fourth round of the tournament without losing a set en route. The eight-time champion has not even faced a breakpoint so far at the All England Tennis Club, making light work of Dusan Lajovic, Lukas Lacko, and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer is two straight-set wins away from equalling his best run of 35 consecutive sets that he had achieved between 2005 and 2006. After having dominated the ongoing grass-court swing of the season, the Swiss great is favourites to go deeper at Wimbledon, let alone winning his fourth-round tie today.

Mannarino upbeat ahead of the stiff test

However, Mannarino is upbeat ahead of their center-court clash, which will also his sixth meeting with Federer. Despite not having beaten the 20-time Grand Slam champion even once, the 30-year-old southpaw is hoping to come up with a strong show this time around.

"It is stupid to think you are beaten before you go out on court, if you think there is no point in going out there," Mannarino said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

"Every player out there is a kind of artist and able to do some crazy things on court with their own style. Of course, we know what a great player Federer is, but you can only go on court and play your best."

Mannarino is also aware that he will play Federer in front of a Partisan crowd at the SW19 but the Frenchman is confident of giving his best.

Having reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the third time, Mannarino will be hoping he can trouble with his varied style. The world number 26 is not known for his power or serves but can test his opponents with his precision and use of angles.

However, even his best might not be able to stop Federer, who seems to be a man on the mission at Wimbledon this year.

Wimbledon 2018: Global TV listings and live stream