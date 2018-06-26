Former British tennis player Tim Henman has now gone to claim that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the "clear favourites" to win the 2018 Wimbledon.

Roger Federer won the 2017 Wimbledon after defeating Marin Cilic in the final. Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, crashed out of the fourth round following a defeat at the hands of Gilles Müller in a five set thriller.

Sir Andy Murray has returned from injury, but the Scottish star is not one of the tournament favourites. Novak Djokovic has struggled with form in recent years and the Serbian is not the firm favourite to win the third Grand Slam of the calendar year.

Tim Henman has never won the Wimbledon or a Grand Slam during his playing career. He did not even make it to the final of any of the Grand Slam. However, Tim Henman made it to four Wimbledon semi final in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002.

Tim Henman has now went on to suggest who could challenge Roger Feder, the defending champion, to the 2018 Wimbledon trophy.

"I think Roger and Rafa are the clear favourites if they are fit and healthy," Tim Henman said during an interview with Sky Sports, as mentioned by Tennis World USA.

"In the next group, you could list a whole host of players. You would put (Novak) Djokovic there, you could put Milos Raonic if he is injury free. He has got such a dangerous game and been in a Wimbledon final before.

"John Isner has had some of his best results this year, winning in Miami, has got a huge serve. Grigor Dimitrov has played well, is a good athlete and been in the semi-finals before."

When asked about Andy Murray's chances of winning the Grand Slam in London, Tim Henman said it is too early to make predictions about Andy Murray's making all the way to the final and winning the tournament," Tim Henman said.

"It is way too early to make any predictions about how far Andy can go in the sport again because we just need to see how the hip reacts."

"To see him out on the court is a great achievement. Once we see how he competes, how he moves and how he recovers then we will probably get a look at what the long-term looks like."