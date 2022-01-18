Hollywood star Willem Dafoe has said he would love to play a "Joker imposter" character in a movie alongside Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic villain, and he has even "fantasised" about it.

He said: "There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter. So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers but someone that (claims) to be the Joker that isn't the Joker.

"And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasised about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody (about it), you're the first one."

Dafoe shared he doesn't relish playing villains any more than he does other characters.

When asked if he likes playing villains, he joked to GQ magazine: "I don't know what that is. I'll play dumb. You play characters.

"I could say, 'Oh yeah, it's fun to play villains cause you can do things that you can't do in life, or it's fun to play with your dark side.' But I don't know. I'm not thinking about those things."

Dafoe's comments come after Phoenix recently hinted at a possible 'Joker' sequel.

