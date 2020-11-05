Todd Philips directorial Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix which became hugely popular in 2019 will no longer be screened on Indian satellite-based television channels.

In a tweet by Indian journalist Utkarsh Anand, he posted a two pages order made by Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) which talks about the decisions made by the Central Board of Film Certification to ban the film from broadcasting in any of the Indian channels for glorifying violence.

The order was made by Justice Manmohan Sarin, it was mentioned that Turner International India Pvt. Ltd. had made an appeal against CBFC's refusal to give the certificate for satellite viewing in India. The team had maintained that Joker was suitable for restricted public exhibition.

To strengthen the demand for a U/A certificate for Joker, Turner International India had sought permission for satellite telecasting of Joker with English subtitles along with 58 voluntary edits which included censoring and deletion of certain shots.

"The film glorifies violence and in case it is seen by non-adults"

"The film glorifies violence and in case it is seen by non-adults, it would have a lasting effect on their impressionable minds," the order read. The order concluded that the narrative of the film will not have a good effect on children. When the news was announced Twitter was divided.

In 2019, when the film had released, various publications appreciated the aesthetics of the film, but couldn't really talk positively about the portrayal of the riot sequences and shots, which were glorifying riots in the US at a time when the country had faced more than 300 open shooting.

Joker is however available on OTT platforms. The film had gotten Joaquin Phoenix the Oscar award for Best Actor. He was the second actor to be awarded for playing the role of Joker after late Heath Ledger.