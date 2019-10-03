While Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War witnessed a phenomenal response from the audience on its opening day, a sequel of the movie is already a possibility.

The movie War became the biggest ever Bollywood opening grosser at the Indian box office. It earned over rs 53 crore on its first day, beating the previous record of Rs 52 score by Thugs of Hindostan.

Talking at a recent interview, Hrithik and Tiger said that War 2 is a possibility but that will depend on the audience response in coming days.

"We are waiting to see how the film is received by the public but part 2 is definitely a possibility, ya," Tiger said during the interview with a leading publication. Hrithik too replied in affirmative when asked about a sequel of the film.

"Inshallah. Hopefully. That's the call of the public actually. We'll only make a franchise if they want to see it again. So, that we will know with the numbers and the love that we will get," the superstar said.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War has set multiple records right after its release. First, it witnessed the highest ever advance booking for any Hindi movie, followed by becoming the biggest opening day Bollywood grosser of all time.

Apart from Hrithik and Tiger, the film also features Vaani Kapoor.