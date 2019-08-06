The series triumph in Florida has given Indian team the cushion to try new faces for the third T20I in Guyana, said captain Virat Kohli. The selectors have included a number of young players in the squad, forcing Kohli to make a couple of decisions.

On the face of it, Rohit Sharma could be rested because he has been on the move for almost six months. A break is also not expected to hinder with his imperious form. The decision will also allow KL Rahul to be slotted back as the opener in the format which he has dominated.

Dhawan needs to find form

Shikhar Dhawan could be given another game as the left-hander is trying to hit his stride and find form ahead of the ODI series. Kohli could rest Manish Pandey and give Shreyas Iyer a go as both the players will form an important cog in India's middle-order. Iyer has been in good form and this is when he should be tested out.

Rishabh Pant has only underperformed in two matches so far. But since he is the only primary wicket-keeper in the squad, he could get in another game and perhaps, could be bumped up the other to find some form.

As far as the bowling attack is concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested because he is a proven performer. This opens the door for Deepak Chahar. The fast bowler was a bank for MS Dhoni in the IPL and after a horrendous debut, this could be his chance to stake a claim for more opportunities.

The management could also rest Ravindra Jadeja and hand a debut to young Rahul Chahar as his wrist spin needs to be tested. The series is sealed and Jadeja has been consistent all the while. Thus, there is an opportunity to give Rahul Chahar a go.

Krunal Pandya has shown great promise in the two matches so far and hence, the management should be confident of him shouldering the responsibility of the primary all-rounder in the side. This will also allow Krunal to be more expressive when he comes out to bat.