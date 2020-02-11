Director Anubhav Sinha has been an open critic of the BJP led Central Government since the day Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's Prime Minister. Now, the filmmaker is awaiting the release of his new movie 'Thappad' which will hit the screens on February 28, 2020. The trailer of the film was released recently, and it indicates that 'Thappad' will portray the story of a woman who files divorce against her husband for slapping her.

Will Smriti Irani watch Thappad?

Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development has revealed that political differences with Anubhav Sinha will not refrain her from watching this movie. The minister also added that she is watching the movie for the message it is handling and made it clear that it is not right to slap a woman at any cost.

"I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It's not ok to hit a woman ... not even a slap ... not even JUST one slap," wrote Smriti Irani on her official social media handle.

The message from Smriti Irani has been welcomed warmly by Anubhav Sinha, and the director expressed his graciousness towards the minister.

Thappad: A raw tale of women's struggle

Since the release of Thappad's trailer, expectations surrounding the movie have gone sky-high. The film features Tapsee Pannu playing the lead role, while the supporting star cast includes Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Nidhi Uttam, and Manav Kaul.

Soumik Mukherjee has handled the cinematography of 'Thappad', while the editing is carried out by Yasha Ramchandani. The film is produced by T-series in association with Benaras Media Works.