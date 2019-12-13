Smriti Irani, Union Minister, lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his remark 'Rape in India' on Friday, December 12 and said that he shouldn't play politics on rape. Irani also asked his mother Congress President Sonia Gandhi to advise and guide him. She demanded strong action against the former Congress chief and not just an apology.

'Earlier it was 'make in India', but now it is rape in India.' - Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand took a jibe on the Prime Minister's pet project 'Make in India' and said: "Earlier it was 'make in India', but now it is rape in India".

This is the first time in the history of India that a man from Gandhi family has the audacity to insult women and call for their rape. Does he mean that all men in India want to rape women? Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country - Smriti Irani, Union Minister

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Irani said how could the Congress leader stoop to such extent as to mean something like "inviting men to India to rape".Lashing out at Rahul inside the Lok Sabha, Irani said.

#WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark: This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country? https://t.co/fRpcJ4TgIu pic.twitter.com/7ErDftk1MA — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

BJP asks for apology from Rahul Gandhi

The Minister along with other MPs in the Lower House asked for an apology from Rahul Gandhi. There was rage and fury as she attacked the Congress. She said: "Rahul Gandhi should be punished for mocking his political opponent and calling 'Come, rape in India.

