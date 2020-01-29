Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is no stranger to unwanted sexual remarks or advances by men in a public place. She had faced eve-teasing during college days and even when she moved from Delhi to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams. While Taapsee is strong enough to handle such situations, she recently opened up about an incident when a man tried to touch her inappropriately outside a Gurudwara.

Taapsee was a regular visitor to Gurudwaras. The stalls outside the Gurudwara, where the food was being served, used to be crowded and people would often bump into each other. And while she was moving with the crowd, she felt that a man was trying to touch her backside.

"We used to go to the Gurudwara during Gurpurab and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other. I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into that kind of crowd. I was mentally prepared for it until I felt a man trying to touch my backside. That's when I realised that this has happened again," Taapsee Pannu shared while having a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the latter's show What Women Want 2.

Taapsee was brave enough to defend herself and she give that man a hard lesson. "This was followed by an instant reaction. I grabbed his finger twisted it and moved fast from that area." she added.

Taapsee Pannu on a roll

The Pink actress recently best actress award for 'Game Over' (in Tamil) instituted by Ananda Vikatan and best actress award in Bollywood at Star Screen Awards for 'Sandh Ki Aankh'. She said that she was glad she could make an impact on the minds of the audiences with her projects. Last year, Taapsee featured in 'Badla', 'Game Over', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Along with Bollywood, Taapsee makes it a point to do at least one movie down South. "It's heartening to see audiences and jury across languages believing that I am worthy of this honour," Taapsee said.

"I have always maintained that awards are very subjective and it's not really an ultimate mark of how good one is. But the reason I feel like celebrating this is that I have finally achieved a feat in the same year and that I could make an impact in both Hindi as well as in southern states. This will make 2019 the most special year in my career," she added.

In 2020, she will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She will also be seen in murder mystery, 'Haseen Dillruba'.

(With IANS Inputs)