Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter Willow Smith recently revealed that she sees herself as someone who would date both woman and a man at the same time.

During the recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, Willow got super candid about her relationship. The 18-year-old teen revealed that her ideal relationship would be a polyamorous throuple with a woman and a man — at the same time. A throuple is a kind of a romantic or sexual relationship where three partners are involved at the same time. Willow loves both the genders equally and wishes to date both the genders.

Willow added that she feels like there are "so many different kinds of people in this world and so many things to learn." She further stated that she would be putting herself at a disadvantage if she closed herself off to those practices.

During the chat, Willow stated that she feels that monogamy is steeped in the idea of ownership. But both her grandmother and mother did not seem to agree with her ideologies and admitted their discomfort towards the same. Even Jada stated that "I think my stomach just..." she then made a turning motion with her hands but later added, "whatever makes you happy..."

Now as per the latest report by HollywoodLife, both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are open-minded when it comes to the relationship choices of their children. As per a close friend, the married couple who was recently in news for their marriage is apparently liberal.

"Will and Jada are extremely proud of both their children and want nothing more than for them to live their life the way they want to live it," revealed the alleged source. "They were well aware that Willow felt this way about relationships, but are very proud that she shared her views with the world. It's important for them all that people can hear these things so if anyone is struggling with the way they want to live their life maybe they can look to Willow as a role model."