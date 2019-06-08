Jada Pinkett Smith is finally unveiling everything about the hard time she might have faced in her marriage with Aladdin movie star Will Smith.

In the upcoming episode of Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly talking about infidelity and how they come on a conclusion that ending a marriage just because one of the partners cheated is not always the correct way out of that situation.

In a new clip (attached below), the acclaimed Gotham TV series actress and her co-host/mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris joins a couple's therapist Esther Perel to talk and discuss the high-and-low points on a marriage.

Jada asks the couple's therapist that what are the alternatives to divorce as everyone thinks that as soon as one finds out about the cheating, the only logical way they find is to end the relationship.

"I'm not of that persuasion because I think there are many relational betrayals. Contempt, neglect, and violence and indifference and nobody tells people, 'Leave, leave, get the hell out," the therapist answers.

Jada added that she could relate to a women's decision of not coming to the end of the marriage and leave it because she has been down the same path.

"I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'" Jada said. "And it's like, 'No, but there've been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'"

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith met in 1994 and they eventually became friends. They started dating in 1995 and two years later, they got married in Jada's hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. In one of her earlier interviews, Jada stated that they are very private people. She went on to say that she will throw her carrier away if any projects or movies will come in between her marriage with Will Smith.

Both Will and Jada have been very open about their marriage and once stated that there was a time in their marriage when they both weren't sure as to how to move ahead as a couple. From their marriage, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have two children, Jaden and Willow.