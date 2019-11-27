Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that her husband Will Smith has made craziest comments when it comes to their daughter Willow's periods.

We had earlier reported about rapper TI's shocking comment on his teenage daughter Deyjah Harris' yearly checkup with the gynaecologist to make sure her hymen is still intact. After the rapper got a lot of flak for the statement, he went ahead and apologized to his daughter. The rapper was later invited by Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk.

TI revealed to Jada that he has since apologized to his daughter about his insensitive comments. But the Gotham TV series actress could understand how TI thought that such a comment was all right since she herself has to deal with the more or less same stuff when it comes to her own family dynamics.

"I understood that because I'm in this house with Will and he be saying the craziest stuff," Jada said on her talk show. "He don't understand the level. And thank God he has me and he's got [daughter] Willow [Smith]...we educate that joker before he leaves this house. You know what I mean?"

Jada then stated that the Aladdin movie star is one of those people who like to tell stories and sometimes go too far. She said, "Willow has gone at her dad several times for very insensitive comments, whether it's around menstruation or, you know, 'You must be PMS-ing,' and she's like, 'That right there, we not gon' do that."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's married life:

When it comes to their private lives, the 49-year-old Jada Pinkett Smith and 51-year-old Will Smith are very vocal. This is apparently not for the first time when Jada Smith has talked about her husband Will Smith on her Facebook Watch talk show. Before this, she discussed the high-and-low points on a marriage. She was joined by her mother Adrienne Banfield and therapist Ester Perel.

"I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'" Jada said back then. "And it's like, 'No, but there've been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'"