Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly a global star whose popularity transcends boundaries. Right after the big reveal that SRK might be making his big Met Gala debut in collaboration with Sabyasachi, there is another rumour that is doing the rounds. A certain news has come into light about the actor being in talks with Marvel about a possible project. Yes, as per speculation, there are chances that SRK will step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this also simultaneously prompts the fact that the actor might just be making his big Hollywood debut soon.

Based on reports, they are at a preliminary stage of discussions, and any specific update, if there are any, has been kept under wraps at the moment. Recently, Marvel Leaks, an X (formerly known as Twitter) account, shared the news on social media about the possibility of SRK joining the Marvel Universe. They also clarified that the actor will most certainly not be joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

Taking to X, the account shared, "Shah Rukh Khan ( SRK ) is Rumored to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in a future project ( NOT AVENGERS DOOMSDAY )."

This is an incredible piece of news that has gotten fans extremely excited about the possibility of seeing SRK as perhaps a superhero. There is an ongoing debate on social media about the kind of role that the actor might be taking up, while many were wondering if it could be just a cameo, others believe that the actor will never take up any insignificant role.

A discourse was started on Reddit about the rumour, and film enthusiasts shared their excitement and concerns in the comment section. There were some absolutely hilarious comments as well.

A Reddit user wrote, "Probably a cameo like Dhanush in The Grey Man to get those Indian audiences coming", to which another person commented saying, "Srk wont appear in anything insignificant just coz its Hollywood . He has been clear about it." Another social media user mentioned, "Would love to see him as Indian iron man" while one wrote, "Ra. One is coming to the MCU!". Among the hilarious comments, the top ones were, "So can we finally get a diwangi diwangi song remake with Avengers" and "Mohabbat Man to the rescue", referring to one of his roles in Om Shanti Om.

In other news, there are rumours that Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to star opposite SRK in his upcoming film 'King'. The film, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will now be directed by Siddharth Anand. Earlier, Anand had dismissed rumours of Deepika being a part of the film, but now multiple reports suggest that she is on board with the project. As per speculation, the film will also star Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat.