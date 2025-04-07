Suhana Khan's 'King' is getting bigger and grander by the day! After Shah Rukh Khan stepped in to play the young actress's onscreen father, rumour had it that another big name joined the team. Reports doing the rounds suggested that Deepika Padukone will be seen playing 'The Archies' actress's mother in the film.

Siddharth Anand drops cryptic post

However, as the buzz around Deepika joining hands with King Khan started gaining momentum; director Siddharth Anand took to social media to share a cryptic post. The War director, without mentioning any links or names, just went on to write "False".

False. — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 7, 2025

It didn't take eagle-eyed netizens to join the dots. And many soon commented on how it could be him clarifying that Deepika Padukone is not a part of the project. So far, neither Deepika nor Siddharth have clearly addressed the rumours.

The report

The action adventure film has been directed by Siddharth Anand. It was a Peepingmoon report that stated that Deepika Padukone has been confirmed for the project. It added that the actress will be playing a brief but crucial role of Suhana's mother in the film.

"Her character is integral to the plot and serves as the primary conflict in the storyline," the report revealed. "Both Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand were keen on casting Deepika for this special character, and she enthusiastically accepted the offer despite it not being a full-fledged lead role," the report had said.

Every time Deepika and SRK have come together, the two have delivered some of the biggest hits of the industry. Be it Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Jawan, or Pathaan, their pairing has often worked wonders at the box office. So when the reports of the two superstars coming together for Suhana Khan came out, all their fans and followers were over the moon.

More on her role

'King' has been making quite some buzz ever since it was announced. It would mark Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut. Her OTT debut – 'The Archies' – had failed to impress the audience. But, with 'King', SRK is leaving no stone unturned in making it his little girl's big bang debut.

Munjya fame Abhay Verma is also playing an important role in the film. The film will go on floors this year and released sometime in 2026. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to team up for Pathaan 2, which would also go on floors towards the end of this year.