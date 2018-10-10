Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna created quite a storm last year with their drama-filled relationship. And now, here we are with Chyna revealing that she would 'maybe' consider getting back with Rob. "Yes, maybe, we'll see," replied Blac when asked about the possibility of her reuniting with Kardashian.

However, Rob seems to have a much surer answer to this question. A source revealed to Hollywood Life, "Rob is kind of in his own sunken place, so despite what she might say, reuniting with Chyna isn't really on his mind right now. He would not be open to that at all and really just wants to be left alone," said the insider.

After the couple called off their engagement in 2017, Rob blasted Chyna in a series of Instagram posts, "You will never see Dream again unless you stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E," Rob wrote in a now-deleted post, referring to their one-year-old child. He also claimed that his ex-fiancée cheated on him and that he paid for her "100k surgery."

"He took the summer to party a lot and hangout with friends, but his life has since quieted down," the source continued. "He is home all of the time and taking time to focus on himself as well as Dream. He's back to being a total homebody and really never leaves the house. His sisters and mom worry about him because since leaving Blac and all of her drama behind, Rob has slipped back into his old ways of not wanting to do anything and just wanting to be alone."

Hollywood Life also revealed how the Kardashian-Jenner family would react if the couple reunites for a second time.

"Rob's sisters will be beyond furious if he gets back together with Chyna," a Kardashian revealed. "They may even disown him if he does, that's how strongly they're against this."

In a past interview with DailyMailTV, Blac Chyna had said, "I felt like a lot of people misconstrued the whole situation. There's no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super smart as Dream if it was any other type of way. You can look into her face and just tell she's made of love. She's like perfect." Blac also added that her and Rob are in "a good place."

But Rob seems to maintain a story different from Chyna's – clearly to him a civil relationship differs from a romantic one!