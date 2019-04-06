Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are two contemporaries, who are having a gala time as far as their career is concerned. Both the actors have delivered blockbusters in the form of their last movies, and now are ready with some highly anticipated upcoming movies.

Ranbir broke several box office records with his last film Sanju. While he was having a dull phase in his career, Sanju brought him back on track. On the other side, Ranveer has been giving back to back hit movies with critically acclaimed performances.

After Padmaavat, Ranveer maintained his box office dominance with Simmba and Gully Boy. He is currently one of the most successful stars of this generation.

Now, both the two stars have a couple of movies in their kitty, making each other highly competitive for each other. To talk about Ranbir, he has two confirmed upcoming movies – Brahmastra and Shamshera.

Both the films will present the actor in never-seen-before avatars. While Brahmastra is a super-hero film, Ranbir will be seen playing the character of a dacoit. Both the films are likely to have a great deal of VFX, and strong storyline. Hence, the two flicks are expected to create more box office records.

Meanwhile, Ranveer also has two forthcoming films in his kitty – 83 and Takht. Based on India's first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983, the movie 83 will present him playing the role of Kapil Dev. The film is highly awaited and is likely to create a storm at the box office. Similar is the case with multi-starrer Takht as it is also expected to become one of the biggest hits of Bollywood.

With such movies in pipeline, it is difficult to predict if Ranbir will overshadow Ranveer in coming days or vice versa.