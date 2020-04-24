Music director MM Keeravaani has nominated Ram Gopal Varma for #BEtheREALMAN challenge. But RGV fans are sceptic about whether he will take part in it and who he will nominate.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga nominated SS Rajamouli, who later nominated his brother MM Keeravaani and other celebs after completing the task of the #BEtheREALMAN challenge. The music director was quick in accepting his brother's challenge and completing the task on April 21. He shared the video featuring him cleaning clothes, drying them keep the clothes in the bed room neatly.

Besides the video, MM Keeravaani wrote on April 21, "Looks like this challenge is as contagious as the Corona itself. It was transmitted from @imvangasandeep to @ssrajamouli to myself and others. I am doing my part and further transmitting this to @dirkrish and @musicthaman."

Later, MM Keeravaani added directors Ram Gopal Varma and Gunasekhar to his nomination list. He wrote. "As nominated by @DirKrish I am sharing a few of my favourite books which I read in repeat mode. And I nominate @RGVzoomin @kanchi5497 @Gunasekhar1 for sharing their favourite books with the world of readers."

Ram Gopal Varma, who has suffered back-to-back failures, was known as a maverick filmmaker and he launched several actors and technicians. The director has worked with MM Keeravani in movies like Kshana Kshanam, Antham and W/o V. Vara Prasad. Of late, he has become famous for his crazy tweets.

Recalling his glory in the past, MM Keeravaani spoke about how he used to be engrossed in reading books, but today he is busy analysing the effect of Corona. He tweeted, "The @RGVzoomin I knew in 1988 was a Pusthakaala Purugu. Now he is busy analysing Corona purugu, are you still reading Stephen King?"

Replying to his last tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "No sir, because real life seems more scary than anything Stephen King could ever fictionally write." But he did not accept his challenge. Many of his followers are wondering whether he will accept it. If yes, they are eager to known what task he will do and who he will nominate for it. The reason for their curiosity is his crazy stint on Twitter.