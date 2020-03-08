Mega power star Ram Charan is impressed by the cute love story narrated by director Gowtham Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. The actor is said to have given his verbal consent to work with him after the release of SS Rajamouli's movie RRR.

Along with Junior NTR, Ram Charan is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's next ambitious film titled RRR. While he plans to wrap this project by the end of 2020, it is rumoured that the mega power star is busy choosing a good script for his next movie. He is said to be hearing scripts from different directors.

It was recently reported that Koratala Siva wanted to rope in Ram Charan for an important role in Chiranjeevi's next project titled Acharya. The actor was impressed with the script and the role, but he could not give his call sheet for this film due to the busy schedule of RRR movie. So the director is now said to be in talks with Mahesh Babu for the same. Cherry's fans were very sad over his lost opportunity.

The romantic drama is about a Telugu boy, Punjabi girl

The latest buzz in the industry is that Gowtham Tinnanuri recently narrated a cute love story to Ram Charan, who has liked it and accepted his offer verbally. It is further rumoured that this romantic drama is about a Telugu guy and Punjabi girl. Cherry is said to be all excited about its script and cannot wait to start it soon. If everything goes as per plan, the actor is expected to start this project after RRR movie.

Gowtham Tinnanuri made his debut as a director with the 2017 movie Malli Raava, which gave a much-needed break in Sumanth. His second directorial venture Jersey became the career-best film for natural star Nani. He became favourite of many producers with his conviction in story-telling and direction skills. He is now busy with the Hindi remake of Jersey starring Kabir Singh fame Shahid Kapoor.