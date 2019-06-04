Ram Charan's latest photo showing him sporting a cowboy hat during his vacation trip to Africa has generated a demand for the mega power star to play Chiranjeevi in the remake of Kodama Simham.

It is well known that Ram Charan has taken a break from the shooting of SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR and is off to Africa with his wife Upasana Kamineni to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. The couple have taken several photos with wild animals at Serengeti National Park in Tanzania and shared some of these pictures on the social media, where they have gone viral and created a lot of buzz.

But the latest set of pictures released by Upasana Kamineni has generated a crazy by the fans of the mega family. Ram Charan's wife shared three stills from the trip on her Instagram page today and thanked everyone, who supported them and made it a memorable tour.

Upasana Kamineni captioned the photos with, "A big thank u to everyone that made our short & sweet trip so special. @jungsaad @swamynathkorlapati @singita_ @onenaturehotels And all u guys for showering us with so much love & positivity. ❤️ most important : the animals & Mother Nature who were soooo kind and blessed us with great sighting & weather. #ramcharan #upasana."

Ram Charan is seen wearing a cowboy hat in these new set of pictures and he looks quite dashing in this new getup. His look has left the fans of the mega family spellbound, as it reminded them of megastar Chiranjeevi's cowboy look in Kodama Simham. Many of them hope that the mega power star should work in the remake of the 1990 film.

Trisama7: Cherry looks like megastar in this pic

Sudheer.bobbili: Little boss lookups like Bigboss love you charan Anna❤️

Saminenishalini: He is just looking like young chiranjeevi

Kodama Simham is a 1990 Telugu action-western film, which was written by Paruchuri Brothers, directed by K Murali Mohana Rao and produced by Kaikala Nageswara Rao. The movie is about Bharath, who sets out on a mission to find the treasures hidden by his father in order to free his mother from prison. His journey0 is full of impediments and villains and how he achieve forms the crux of the story.

Chiranjeevi has played Bharath in Kodama Simham, while Sonam, Radha and Pran essayed key roles. It is the landmark for film for several reason. It was dubbed in English as Hunters Of The Indian Treasure in Hindi as Main Hoon Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Roadside Hero. It was the second south Indian movie to be dubbed in English after Superstar Krishna's Mosagallaku Mosagadu.