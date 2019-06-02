Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are on a vacation to Africa, where there are having a gala time celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary. They have shared some photos taken with wild animals at Serengeti National Park.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got married at the Temple Trees Farm House on June 14, 2012, and the couple are celebrating seven years of togetherness. The actor will not be available to celebrate his eighth wedding anniversary as he will busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's movie RRR.

Ram Charan has completed the first schedule of RRR. The team recently kick-started its second schedule and he still had some time to join the shoot. He decided to use this time to go on a vocational trip.

Upasana Konidela posted their photo on Instagram on May 29 and captioned it with, "Happy Anniversary to us! ❤️ (In advance) Every anniversary we promised to do something new together - diving , adventure sport , learn healing techniques, take culinary lessons etc. This time it's all about wildlife! Absolutely love it! #wildinafrica Mr & Mrs C ."

Actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Agarwal and Rakul Preet Singh replied to her post and wished, "Happy anniversary you lovely couple." A day later, Upasana Konidela shared another picture showing Ram Charan taking a snap of a chirutha from very close angle. She captioned it with, "Untamed Africa As wild as it can get! Up close and personal with #chirutha #ramcharan."

This morning, Upasana Konidela took her Instagram account to share a picture in which she is seen playing with two lions. She also wrote, "Now u know why Mr C married me ! On a more serious note: #Africa taught us so many lessons -respect mother nature, observe & learn from the wild, follow ur animal instincts & respect nature & animals. Mr C & I were very fortunate to witness wildlife in its wildest format - we're scared this experience might not last for the generations ahead."

Upasana Konidela added, "Time to get our act together. Small changes make a big difference. Everything adds up. It's time for u to figure how u can help. The picture above is a #throwback form a lion conservation / rehabilitation centre / orphanage in Africa. Don't encourage zoo'z. let the animals be wild - it's their right. #ramcharan."