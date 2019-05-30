Mega power star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are having gala during their holiday trip to Serengeti National Park, Africa. He shared a picture in which he is seen shooting a cheetah from close by.

After the huge success of Rangasthalam, Ram Charan has gone on to join hands SS Rajamouli for his next movie titled RRR also starring Junior NTR in the lead role. The actor has already started shooting for this movie and wrapped first schedule. The team is currently shoot the film in Hyderabad. Since the actor was not needed to attend this schedule, he has gone one vocational trip to Africa.

Ram Charan has earlier visited several European and Middle East Asian countries. The actor is now enjoying his holiday to Africa, which he wanted to visit from a long time. The mega power star has shared some photos and video of safari at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, Africa on his Instagram account. They have been creating a lot of buzz on the social media.

The Serengeti National Park in Tanzania has abundance of wildlife and high biodiversity and it is known for its massive annual migration of wildebeest and zebra. Leopards are commonly seen in the Seronera region, but they are present throughout the national park with the population at around 1,000.

In one of the photos, Ram Charan is seen taking a snap of a leopard from very close by during his safari at Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, while his wife Upasana captures this scene from his back. This picture shot by the Chirutha star is really stunning and it has gone viral on social media soon after Mr C shared on his Instagram account.

Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana Kamineni seven years ago and their seventh wedding anniversary is due on June 14. Since the actor will be busy shooting for the RRR, he will not be able to take out time to celebrate the anniversary. He decide to celebrate it in Tanzania, Kilimanjaro and Seronera.

"Ram Charan doesn't believe in falling in love! He believes in growing in love. It feels great - 7 years just flew by. We are still in our early 30's and have a huge bucket list of things we want to do together. Every anniversary we learn something new together - like diving, adventure sport, healing techniques or dabble in culinary lessons. It's part of our 'growing in love' journey," said Upasana.