Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, the head of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has been tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. It should be noted that Das was present with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the temple ceremony in Ayodhya last week.

According to the latest updates, Yogi Adithyanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh inquired about the current health status of Das. The Chief Minister's office also asked health authorities to give him top-rated treatment at the hospital.

Narendra Modi in trouble?

"CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas (in file pic) who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital: Chief Ministers' Office," ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the 175 people who attended the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya. During the ceremony, Modi shared the stage with four people, Mohan Bhagawat, the Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), UP chief minister Yogi Adithyanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, the trust head.

Will Modi undergo quarantine?

As Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj has been now tested positive for coronavirus, medical experts are urging PM Narendra Modi to undergo quarantine. Several images that feature Modi sharing the stage with Das has also gone viral on the internet, and it clearly indicates that the prime minister was one of the primary contacts of Das.

It was around a few days back that home minister Amit Shah was tested positive for coronavirus. After being tested positive for coronavirus, Amit Shah had urged people who came into contact with him to undergo quarantine. The 55-year-old politician is now undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Recently, UP minister Kamal Rani was also tested positive for coronavirus.