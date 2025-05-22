For the last couple of days, there have been a lot of speculations and rumours about who would be filling in to play the role of Baburao after Paresh Rawal quit 'Hera Pheri 3'. Fans have been severely disappointed about the recent developments around the film and are of the opinion that nobody could replace Rawal. However, as it seems the film might be going on as is, and hence there is a chance that they will have another actor play the role of Baburao. As per reports, actor Pankaj Tripathi was being considered for the role.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tripathi finally addressed the rumours surrounding whether or not he will replace Rawal in Hera Pheri 3. He clearly stated that while he has read about fans wanting him to do it, he does not think he can replace Paresh Rawal. He also said that he does not believe that he is the right person to do the job.

The Mirzapur actor said, "I read and heard about fans wanting me to play that part. I don't think I can do it. Paresh Sir is an extraordinary actor, and I am nothing in front of him. I respect him immensely, and I don't think I am the right person for the job."

Earlier, there were rumours that Paresh Rawal had quit the film because of creative differences with director Priyadarshan. However, the actor then took it upon himself to clarify that this was not the truth.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor had written, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

Meanwhile, there have been many reports stating that Akshay Kumar might be suing Rawal for choosing to quit the film mid-way without any prior notice. On the work front, Akshay and Paresh are supposed to collaborate on another one of Priyadarshan's projects called 'Bhoot Bangla'- a film that will also star Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi and is supposed to be released in theatres in 2026.