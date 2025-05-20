Popular franchise Hera Pheri, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, is one of the most beloved films in the comedy genre. Following the massive success of Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2, the third installment, Hera Pheri 3, was all set to go on floors after decades of anticipation.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal had begun filming under director Priyadarshan in April. In fact, Akshay now owns the rights to the film after acquiring them from Sajid Nadiadwala. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until Paresh Rawal walked out of the project midway.

Paresh recently confirmed his exit, stating that he simply did not feel like continuing with the film.

"I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director," he wrote on Twitter (now X).

However, Paresh's sudden departure midway through the shoot is being called out as unprofessional behavior. As per reports, Paresh Rawal was being paid three times his usual fee for Hera Pheri 3.

Cape of Good Films sues #PareshRawal for ₹25 Cr over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ exit!



The production house alleges unprofessional conduct after the veteran actor walked out midway through the project.



All efforts were made to ensure a debt-free revival of the franchise, with rights… pic.twitter.com/1aIdFTK9MA — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 20, 2025

Following his exit, a report in the Hindustan Times revealed that Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, has sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal, seeking Rs 25 crore in damages for breach of contract and unprofessional conduct, alleging that the actor exited the project after signing a legal agreement and beginning the shoot.

Interestingly, the same report claims that Paresh Rawal is unaware of any legal notice having been issued to him.

Priyadarshan supports Akshay Kumar

In an interview with Hindustan Times, director Priyadarshan supported Akshay Kumar's decision to take legal action against Paresh Rawal, noting that Akshay has invested money into the film.

"I don't have anything to lose, but Akshay has invested money, and that could be the reason why he is taking this action. Paresh Rawal hasn't spoken to me till date," said Priyadarshan.

He added, "I don't know why this happened because Paresh didn't inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel, and I did; both had confirmed they were onboard."