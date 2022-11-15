Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza took to her Instagram handle to pen an emotional note after his death on Friday due to a heart attack. Siddhaanth is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Diza, Surryanvanshi's daughter from ex-wife Ira wrote that she still hasn't been able to process and doesn't know how to react. Sharing some throwback pictures and videos with father Siddhaanth, Diza wrote, "It still hasn't sunk in and I still don't know how to react. I don't want to make this about me but my entire being has gone so numb."

"I was so over possessive and protective of you, the last video of this post is me in my truest self keeping ur own mother away from u bcs no one can touch my papa he is only mine. U were always my best friend first and heard all my problems, advised me in boy issues, threatened to kill half the male population that walks the planet, and constantly kept telling me that dizu you are papa's pride. U made me feel I was capable to do anything and everything in life," she wrote.

"There are so many promises that I made you abt the future that I'll never be able to fulfil but I know one that I will never stop working hard for is making you proud. In almost every conversation of ours you have never once forgotten to tell me how high ur head is with pride and happiness no matter what I do, small or big, and I know in my greater achievements even though u are physically not present you will still be smiling and saying 'meri gundi raani kitni badi hogayi papu ka heart is filled with pride I love u my guggli'. U have given me so many nicknames that used to embarrass me but right now, I'd want nothing more than to hear u call me them agn." Diza added.

She concluded by saying, "I love u appa my fatty my oldie who was too overconfident and said "I'm the father who even at 60 will be rockin and smokin hot". I laughed at u but I wish u cud be here to prove me wrong. I miss u appa pls be happy and keep guiding me bcs I know I will need you constantly." [sic]

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi began his TV career with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkusum'. He also featured in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Zameen Se Aassman Tak','Virrudh', 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Mamta', 'Kayaamat', 'Kya Dill Mein Hai'.

His last show was 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' as a lead actor.