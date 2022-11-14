TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's death has left a void in the television world. The industry is yet to come to terms with this grave loss. One of the most talented in the small screen world, Siddhaanth was just 46. He is survived by his wife and former supermodel, Alesia Raut and a daughter.

Alesia's emotional note

The Kkusum actor had a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. His wife, Alesia, has now penned an emotional note for the actor. "I love you and always will love you till I am alive siddhaanth -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life,try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me I became a baby with you," Raut wrote.

"Always craving for your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all , caring nature will be missed by me ,mark ,Diza by all. Loving son Loving brother Loving father to your kids Loving husband Loving friend I know you will be always guiding me as an angel You are in an happy n peaceful place Love you love you love you and will always do , as you showed me true meaning of love (sic)," she concluded.

The tragic end

If reports are to be believed, Siddhaanth didn't feel like working out on that unfortunate day. His trainer also reportedly asked him to take it slow. But, fate had some other plans for the actor.