Actress Nayanthara (Nayantara) is now shooting for megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Many in the film industry are wondering if she will dare to skip its promotions.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set 10 years prior to India's first war of independence of 1857 and revolves around the story of a freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the British. Nayanthara is said to be essaying the role of the wife of Narasimha Reddy played by Chiranjeevi.

It is a routine affair for Nayanthara to skip the promotions of her films. The filmmakers, who worked with her earlier, say that she is very clear about her moves. Before sign on the dotted line, she is said to make it clear that she would not attend the audio launch or other publicity-related activities of her films. Most of the filmmakers agreed to this and most of her films have done well at the box-office.

Driven by this sentiment, some producers have apparently gone on accept her conditions and roped in her for their movies. It is not clear whether the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have agreed for her terms. But the people in the T-Town are curious to know whether she will make this film an exception, as it is a big budget film and the stakes are really very high on the movie.

It is rumoured that the producers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have been trying to convince her to attend its promotional events. The lady superstar might oblige, but it could be only for this film. If she accepts their invitation, her presence at its publicity event will surely boost its prospects at the box office.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war drama, which is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the banner Konidela Production Company. The film features an ensemble cast of Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jagapati Babu, Huma Qureshi, Amitabh Bachchan and many others.