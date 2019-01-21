Vijay's next movie with Atlee Kumar was formally launched with a pooja on Sunday, 20 January. It is the third union after blockbusters – Theri in 2016 and Mersal in 2017. The names of the complete cast and crew have also been revealed by the makers of the movie.

Nayanthara

After a gap of 10 years, Nayanthara is teaming up with Vijay. She had paired up with him in Villu, while she had done a special number in Sivakasi. She will be playing the actor's love interest in the latest untitled flick.

Vivek

Notably, senior comedian Vivek is working with Thalapathy Vijay again after 10 years. Their comedy tracks had worked well in the past movies like Thirumalai, Priyamanavale and Youth to name a few.

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu is a most-sought after comedian in Kollywood these days. His growth as actor has impressed Vijay, who had showered good words about the comedian at the audio launch function of Sarkar. He will be working with Thalapathy in this flick as well.

Supporting Actors

Daniel Balaji, Kathir, Anandraj and many others are part of the cast.

AR Rahman

Two-time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman will be composing music for a Vijay film again. He had worked in Thalapathy movies like Udaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, Atlee's earlier movie Mersal and the actor's previous flick Sarkar.

Other Men in Tech Department

Cinematography: GK Vishnu

Lyricist: Vivek

Stunts: Anil Arasu

Editor: Ruben L Antony

Art Director: Muthuraj

Producer: Kalapathi S Aghoram

Meanwhile, there are reports stating that Keerthy Suresh will be doing an important role in the flick, but there is no official confirmation yet. The film is said to be having 16 heroines in total.