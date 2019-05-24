After Bharatiya Janata Party's clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections, a rearrangement is being expected for the Narendra Modi-led cabinet. The changes in the ministries will be a major challenge for the BJP as the nation is facing severe economic problems.

According to reports, many senior leaders are either retiring from politics due to health and other factors or being replaced by a younger lot. Major ministerial positions like finance and corporate affairs are in question as Arun Jaitley's health is deteriorating. And an immediate decision will be made on whether to keep him on the portfolio despite his health problems or to appoint Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He had served as interim finance minister when Jaitley was in a bad shape.

Next in line is External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is also not in her best health. And in this case, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has a chance of upgrading her position as the next Foreign Affairs Minister.

Speculations are that BJP president Amit Shah is all up for joining the cabinet, most probably as the Home Minister, making Rajnath Singh move to Defence Ministry after Nirmala Sitharaman overtakes Sushma Swaraj.

BJP's giant killer Smriti Irani is also likely to hold a cabinet position for outstanding performance in Amethi by defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi with a margin of 50,000 votes.