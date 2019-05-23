As Narendra Modi's famous 'Main bhi Chowkidar' campaign comes to an end with him retaining his crown, the Prime Minister has removed the prefix 'chowkidar' from his Twitter handle.

After he removed the campaign tag, PM Modi tweeted, "Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress. The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!"

The other BJP leaders who carried the prefix included Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Arun Jaitley.

PM Modi had launched the 'Main bhi Chowkidar' Twitter campaign in March with other BJP leaders following suit. They had tweeted, "As Chowkidars of our nation, we are committed to creating a clean economy by using cashless financial transactions. The menace of corruption and black money has adversely affected us for decades. Time to eliminate these for a better future."

The campaign was launched as retaliation for Rahul Gandhi's taunts in his campaign speeches where he had said, "Chowkidar chor hai (watchman is a thief)". He was referring to PM Modi.

In one of his campaigns, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Five years ago, chowkidar said he wanted to fight corruption. He said he wanted to make it a 'Congress-mukt Bharat'. Today, the slogan of 'Acche Din Aayenge' has changed to 'Chowkidar chor hai'."