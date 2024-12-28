Over the years there have been several controversies around why Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have not collaborated yet. A few years back, the actor and the producer were supposed to collaborate for Dostana 2 but the film was eventually shelved. Hence, it is wise to say their collaboration has been highly anticipated by fans and followers. This Christmas was extra special for Kartik's fans after the announcement of his rom-com was put out on social media. Titled as 'Tu Meri Main Tera', this film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is supposed to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.

Based on a report by Zoom, there is ongoing speculation that Kartik's market value has increased. This is the result of blockbuster hit films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Chandu Champion' and more. Rumours have it that Kartik will probably be charging a whopping amount of 50 crores for the film whereas the tentative budget of the film alone is approximately 15o crores. Bollywood Hungama too pointed out that this film is going to be a big venture with an impressive amount and it is wise to say that the film has the potential of being rather ambitious and different from the rom-coms that have populated box-office for so long.

Sharing the official announcement on social media, Kartik wrote, "Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI

Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma's boy poori karke he rehta hai! Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com. The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026"

Kartik's increasing market value is proof of his popularity reaching the highest peak and netizens are of the belief that he is on the verge of becoming one of the most successful new-age actors who have it in them to ace it all. With the Rs 50 crore paycheck, Karik will enter the league of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood.

Fans are also eager about this movie considering this will be the second time that the actor is going to be directed by Sameer Vidwans after 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which was appreciated by critics and fans.