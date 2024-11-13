Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released with Diwali and clashed with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surpassed Rs 300 crore at the global box office. With this, Kartik Aaryan becomes the first actor to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

On Tuesday night, the makers gathered for a glittering success bash in Mumbai, and the cast and crew celebrated the thundering response of the film.

Bollywood celebs namely Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and director Anees Bazmee attended the party. Apart from them, Kartik Aaryan's parents also attended the bash.Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media which shows the cast enjoying the success bash merrily.

A video that has gone viral shows Kartik Aaryan posing with his family. His parents recreated Kartik's hand-hook step.

Take a look at the videos and pictures

Anees Bazmee spoke to the media and shared candid moments and anecdotes from the film. He shared how Madhuri and Vidya performed their stunts and didn't rely on body doubles.

Another video that has gone viral shows Kartik Aaryan celebrating his birthday as well. The clip shows Kartik cutting his birthday cake and was seen feeding Madhuri and Vidya; he then goes ahead and gives a piece of cake to Tripti. However, they didn't interact.

Netizens soon noticed that Kartik mingled with Vidya and Madhuri more than Tripti.

Take a look:

A user wrote, "Why did he ignore Tripti?"

Another mentioned, "That's shameful and disrespectful as he didn't talk to her even once."

About the clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again

Speaking to ANI, Bhushan Kumar said, "I am extremely happy for the love our film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is receiving from the audience. It's been only a few days since the film hit the theatres and it has already done great business...Ya, I do feel the clash between (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again') could have been averted but we all had our own compulsions and commitments. Clashes do hamper the business. The numbers could have been far better if there was a solo release."