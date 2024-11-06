Box-office clash: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 loses the battle against Ajay Devgn's Singham Again [Detailed report]

On November 1, two films clashed at the box office one being Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and the second one being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars KartikAaryan alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The horror-comedy also featured Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others as pivotal characters.

Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film is themed around Ramayana.

Both films have crossed Rs 100 crore on the global box office.

Box-office collection: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which film won the clash

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has earned Rs 137.50 crore net in India in five days. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore globally.

On Tuesday, the Kartik Aaryan starrer roughly collected Rs 13 crores taking its total collection to Rs 137 crores.

Singham Again, the commercial actioner featuring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, has struck gold at the domestic box office. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore in India within five days of its release.

Singham made Rs 43.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 42.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 35.75 crore on its day 3, Rs 18 crore on its day 4, and around Rs 13.50 crore on its day 5. With this, the film made a total of Rs 153.25 crore as of its first Tuesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Singham again made a total of Rs 167.5 crore in terms of India's gross box office collections and Rs 42.5 crore at the overseas box office. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection reached Rs 210 crore.

Singham Again has a cameo appearance by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. Singham Again is the fifth movie in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe of films after Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Speaking to ANI, Bhushan Kumar said, "I am extremely happy for the love our film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is receiving from the audience. It's been only a few days since the film hit the theatres and it has already done great business...Ya, I do feel the clash between (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again') could have been averted but we all had our own compulsions and commitments. Clashes do hamper the business. The numbers could have been far better if there was a solo release."