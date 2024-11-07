It was a clash of the titans at the box office as Singham Again locked horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On one hand we had Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit; and on the other, we there was Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Day wise business

There has been a massive and fierce fight between the Anees Bazmee and Rohit Shetty film which released on November 1. Now, as both the films reach their 1st weekend, let's take a look at which one of them is leading in the box office race. On the opening day, Kartik Aaryan's film minted Rs 35.5 crore while Ajay Devgn's film made Rs 43.5 crore.

On day 2, the Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone film gave a tough fight to the Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit film by making ₹42.5 crore while the latter made ₹37 crore. On day 3, both the films saw some drop in their numbers. The Rohit Shetty directorial made ₹37.75 crore and the Anees Bazmee directorial made ₹33.5 crore.

The final BO number

Day 4 gave both the films equal footfall at the box office. Both managed to make somewhere around ₹18 crore. On day 5 also both the films earned ₹14 crore each. On day 6, Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy film minted ₹10.50 crore while Ajay Devgn's cop universe earned ₹10.25 crore approximately. This makes the horror comedy minting a total of ₹148.50 crore while the action entertainer made ₹164 crore. The film also marked Rohit Shetty's fastest 100 crore making film.

The franchise director took to social media and wrote, "Singham Again my 10th and fastest ₹100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled."