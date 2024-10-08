Rohit Shetty is back with his cop universe with Singham Again. And this time he has gone bigger and probably better! Starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor; the film has got an ensemble cast. However, as soon as the trailer dropped, social media was left divided.

While many couldn't stop raving about the high-octane action sequences, the stellar star cast, the adrenaline pumping edits; another section made out a list of everything that was 'cringe' in the movie. Let's take a look. "cringe max, there's reason old movies are back in theatres," wrote a user. "Deepika was so CRINGE she made Arjun kapoor look great #SinghamAgainTrailer," another user commented.

"The worst character, the worst actor and the worst dialogue delivery award in this massy fest #SinghamAgainTrailer goes to #DeepikaPadukone. Its been 11 years since CE (Chennai Express) released , but she's still having same accent & weird facial expressions, looked cringe to highest orders," read a comment. "While the rest of India's film industries are progressing, Bollywood's quality appears to be deteriorating #cringe #SinghamAgainTrailer," another comment read.

"Bollywood has developed a new habit of doing this... their obsession with Ramayan is not coming to an end. We've all seen what happened with 'Adipurush', and now they've come up with this again in Singham. #SinghamAgainTrailer cringe," a social media user wrote. "#SinghamAgainTrailer is a piece of Crap. I have lost hope for Bollywood. Cringe, Embarrassing, Lame, and Painful to watch," another social media user opined.

While one section might have found the trailer cringe, there is another that can't stop raving about it. Which side are you on?