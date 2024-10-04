This Diwali is set for the clash of the titans. Two of the most anticipated films of the year - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again is set for release on the biggest festival day. Ajay Devgn's cop action franchise is all set to lock horns with Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy franchise. However, BB3 seems to have already lost out on one battle against Singham Again.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

If reports are anything to go by, the makers of BB3 have received an enormous Rs ₹135 crore deal for non-theatrical release. On the other hand, Singham Again has reportedly fetched a Rs 200 crore deal for the same. The non-theatrical release includes digital, satellite and music rights. Both the films not only boast of being multi starrers but also have some of the biggest names with them.

While Singham Again has Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor along with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has the OGs Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan along with Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri. The return of Vidya Balan as 'Manjulika' is what makes the film even more talked about.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa gave me so much. So, I felt, 'Should I do another one in the franchise? I wanted to work with Anees (Anees Bazmee) bhai. I love the script, and because I was a part of the original, this is a whole different high," Balan said in an interview. She also added that even though the role is the same, the approach towards her character is completely fresh and new.

On the other hand, Singham Again would mark Deepika Padukone's first release after the birth of her baby girl. The actress is all set to make her first public appearance post baby's birth at the trailer launch of the film.