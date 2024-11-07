It was the clash of the titans at the box office as two of the most anticipated films released on Diwali. On one hand, we had Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and on the other, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. While BB 3 had Kartik Aaryan paired with Tripti Dimri and the OG Vidya Balan pairing up with Madhuri Dixit for the third part of the film, Singham Again came loaded with stars.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan were a part of the film. The film was pitted against one another and Kartik Aaryan had even taken an indirect jibe at the film. The actor had spoken about how his film was a complete entertainer and didn't need any gimmicks.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa is complete with all set of actors who are already in the movie. Isme aur kuch humey gimmicks nhi karne ki zaroorat hai. Hume humari story, humare film me both confidence hai. (We don't need any gimmicks. We are confident about the story and the movie)," Kartik said in an interview.

Singham Again has already crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office and there's no stopping it from minting money.

Rohit Shetty's fastest Rs 100 cr film

The film also emerged as one of Rohit Shetty's fastest Rs 100 crore film.

"Singham Again my 10th and fastest ₹100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled," Shetty wrote on social media.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's producer, Bhushan Kumar, on the other hand, has said that such clashes a film's business. He also added that he was happy with the response the film had received but the numbers could have been better had there been no clash between the two.