Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have had a wonderful collaborative history thus far; together, they have worked in blockbuster hit films. Salman and Kabir's first collaboration happened with the super successful 'Ek Tha Tiger' back in 2012, a film that also featured Katrina Kaif. Next, they went on to collaborate on yet another massive successful film, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' in 2015. Fans have been looking forward to their next collaboration ever since. Over the years, there has been a lot of speculation as to when the duo will be collaborating next, but there have been no definite answers to the rumours.

Recently, there were rumours that Kabir Khan would be signing Salman Khan for his next film 'Babbar Sher.' When the news first came out to the public, fans were extremely elated and were looking forward to the director confirming it. However, in a recent interaction with India Today Digital, the director spoke about whether or not the speculations are right.

The '83' director clarified that the rumour is most certainly not true and that, as a director, he does meet many actors. However, meeting someone does not indicate that they will be collaborating soon, but he acknowledged their wonderful collaborative history.

Kabir said, "That's unfounded. As a director, I meet actors, and we chat, and, of course, Salman is someone who has played such a strong role in my career, so I keep chatting with him. I think when I went to meet him once, that conversation happened, and that name Babbar Sher came up. I think it was an exciting name, so people picked it up. But no, there's actually nothing right now."

The director did not spill the beans on all that is lined up for him in the coming days, but rather mentioned, "I myself don't know what I'm going to be announcing in three months."

Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in 'Sikandar' opposite Rashmika Mandanna; the two will be sharing screen space for the first time. The film is scheduled to be released on Eid this year, and Salman Khan fans are eager to watch Bhaijaan back on screen.