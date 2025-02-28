Salman Khan is unstoppable as he jumps, kicks, punches and delivers some solid dialogues in the teaser of Sikandar. The makers dropped the teaser of Salman Khan's most awaited film today. The 1 minute 21 seconds long teaser has received mixed reactions from the people on social media. Salman's massy avatar with high octane action sequences has left many excited for the film, and many predicting the plot.

Dialogues

The punchy dialogues like "Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi, hisaab karne aaya hoon" are guaranteed to win massive cheer inside the theatres. We also get to see Rashmika Mandanna as Khan's love interest in the teaser. Now, let's take a look at what social media has to say about the film.

RCE VFX diya matlab yeh nahi ki poora copy maar do ? #SikandarTeaser pic.twitter.com/AnBAE9hJFn — ραℓℓανι(Fan Account) (@Megastar_SRK_) February 27, 2025

Nothing is new , everything is old like tiger , jawan , Pathan etc — Tweet Master (@Incomplet_Human) February 27, 2025

Action , background music and overall feel of the teaser is very solid ? . Positive vibes — Usman (@BeingUsman27) February 27, 2025

bhai bolte kyu nahi thoda loud. har dialogue seductive tone me hi bolte hain ajkal? — KÁ®π^45 (@vimalkarn5) February 27, 2025

"Nothing is new , everything is old like tiger , jawan , Pathan etc," wrote a user. "Action, background music and overall feel of the teaser is very solid, Positive vibes," another user commented. "Why doesn't he speak louder? Says everything in a seductive tone these days," one more user opined.

The entire teaser on one side, and #RashmikaMandanna on the other ?



Her Aura is unmatched ?❤️‍?



She is the most beautiful and versatile actress existing in this world ❤️??#SikandarTeaser @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/OQJHXQuHKE — Asad (@KattarAaryan) February 27, 2025

#SikandarTeaser is raw and intense, with hard-hitting dialogues, Solid BGM, lavish scale and top-notch color grading. #SalmanKhan and Rashmika’s chemistry is promising.



Wanted to see more, but hey—it’s a teaser! Now, the wait for EID just got tougher! pic.twitter.com/xlO6gwdSdC — MASS (@Freak4Salman) February 27, 2025

FLOP #SikandarTeaser! Salman Khan cannot deliver one single dialogue or give one single good expression. We dont even need to make fun, he himself is doing that? pic.twitter.com/olmOHvNpuw — Kaali? (@SRKsKaali) February 27, 2025

Rashmika on keeping conversations with Salman 'private'

Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing screenspace with Salman Khan for the first time. In a recent interview, when the Animal actress was asked to share some anecdotes on what she and Khan talk about, she respectfully declined to comment on it. Rashmika said how it was important to keep those conversations "private" and not flaunt them in public.

"Whatever Salman sir and I talk about will always remain between us. I think it's important to hold to these connections without flaunting them," she told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.