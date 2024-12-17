There is no looking back for Rashmika Mandanna even in Bollywood ever since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Rashmika is busy shooting with Vicky Kaushal in Chhava and also with Salman Khan in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. For the fans of Salman Khan, the film's teaser is all set to land on December 27 on the day of the actor's birthday.

This is going to be Rashmika's third big project in Bollywood after Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava and now Salman Khan starrer Sikandar. There is a lot of curiosity among Mandanna and the Tiger 3 actor's fans on their chemistry, role and off-screen camaraderie. In a recent interview, the actress was asked to shed some light on what the two of them talk about.

Conversations with Salman Khan

However, the actress respectfully declined to comment on it. Rashmika said how it was important to keep those conversations "private" and not flaunt them in public. "Whatever Salman sir and I talk about will always remain between us. I think it's important to hold to these connections without flaunting them," she told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

Talking about her role in Chhaava, Rashmika said that said she was called to the office to meet to talk about the role. The actress added how she wondered why were they offering a role of a Maharashtrian queen to her. But, the moment she heard the script, it didn't take her any moment to say 'yes'.

Working with Vicky Kaushal

"The first narration of Chhaava I heard, the film team were in touch with the managers and they called me into their office. They told me who it is about and that is something...It's huge. And for me in my head I am thinking I am from the South, how can you think about me playing a Maharashtrian queen? Let me just ask you this basic question- Me! How? What is going on? But the second I heard the script, for the first time in my life I didn't take a second to say yes," she said in an interview with Pinkvilla.