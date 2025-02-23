Salman Khan fans have not been able to keep calm ever since a clip of the actor's Hollywood debut leaked online. There have been rumors of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt doing a cameo in a Hollywood project. The shooting for the same is currently going on in Saudi Arabia. There is a strong rumor that the film is a remake of the 2021 Argentinian film 'Seven Dogs'.

The leaked clip

In the leaked clip, Salman Khan can be seen wearing a khaki outfit like the ones worn by taxi drivers. In the clip, Dabangg Khan is seen standing next to an auto. However, in another, he is seen wearing a sharp, white suit. Sanjay Dutt is also seen in a classic suit in another leaked clip. The makers are trying their best to make sure that the details of the film remain hidden until its release.

Social media reactions

"Saudi people understood the real value of Salman Khan, turned him into an auto driver," wrote a user.

"It is just another strategy so they can run this movie in India. India has the highest consumption of movies. He made a cameo. Now the foolish public will go and watch this but hardly get anything. Happens all the time. YouTubers keep using Indians for views," another user commented.

Bhai and Baba are in Saudi Arabia to shoot cameo for a Hollywood movie ?... #Salmankhan #Sanjaydutt #Sikandar pic.twitter.com/ZoTZ6mNae4 — Adil Hashmi?‍? (@X4SALMAN) February 19, 2025

"Even in cameo he is playing an autowala," a user took a dig.

"Hollywood debut with the role of an auto driver," another user commented.

"Funny to see him play this," read one more of the comments. However, his fans are just happy with the actor's first international project.

Back home, Khan is all set for the release of Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The Chhaava actress had recently spoken about how the two talk about a lot of tthings,but she wants to keep the conversations close to her heart and between the two of them.