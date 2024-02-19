Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will not join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh unless seat-sharing between the SP and Congress is finalised.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, he said, "We have had several rounds of discussions, exchanged many lists.

"When the seat-sharing is done, Samajwadi Party will participate in their Nyay yatra."

Replying to a question on Swami Prasad Maurya's tirade against the party, Akhilesh said, "People come for benefits and then go away.

"How does one know what is going on in their minds?"

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is set to enter Uttar Pradesh late on Friday evening. Priyanka was supposed to join her brother at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The Yatra is already passing through Uttar Pradesh.

The Yatra will traverse through the state until February 21 and then again from February 24 to 25. According to the Congress, February 22 and 23 are rest days for the Yatra.

(With inputs from IANS)