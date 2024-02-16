Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken raised concerns on Friday, alleging that the Income Tax department had seized four primary bank accounts of the Congress party on what he termed as "flimsy grounds." Maken emphasized that the party was facing financial constraints, lacking funds to cover essential expenses such as bills and salaries.

According to Maken, the accounts were frozen due to an Income Tax demand amounting to ₹210 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19, which coincided with an election year. The Congress party has already lodged an appeal with the Income Tax appellate authority regarding this matter.

"We received reports yesterday that our issued cheques were not being honored by banks. Upon investigation, we discovered that the bank accounts of the Youth Congress and the Congress party have been frozen," stated Maken. He highlighted the significance of the timing, expressing concern over the freeze occurring just two weeks before crucial elections, equating it to an infringement on democracy.

In questioning the motives behind the freeze, Maken remarked, "This is the first instance in the country's history where the bank accounts of the principal opposition party have been frozen by tax authorities on unsubstantiated grounds, just ahead of the announcement of general elections."

Maken reiterated the practical ramifications of the situation, noting the inability to cover expenses such as electricity bills and employee salaries. The financial strain, he stressed, would impact not only the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi that entered Uttar Pradesh but also all other political activities of the party.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, made its way to Bihar on Friday, marking the final leg of its journey in the state before proceeding to Uttar Pradesh later in the day. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to join her brother in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, as the yatra enters the state from Bihar.

(With inputs from IANS)