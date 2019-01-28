Vishal Krishna, president of the Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC), is confident of organising 'Ilaiyaraaja 75' without any trouble despite facing opposition from a section of people within the guild.

Tamil Film Producers' Council's planned event 'Ilaiyaraaja 75' was hit by one more roadblock after S Ve Shekher lodged a complaint against the officer bearers of the council for the alleged misappropriation of funds.

S Ve Shekher along with four others filed a complaint with the Chennai Commissioner of Police alleging Vishal and his colleagues of involving in financial malpractice recently. He claimed that the office bearers of the TFPC have spent Rs 8.75 crore from the guild's fixed deposit, while paying a hefty amount for Ilaiyaraaja for the two-day concert to celebrate 75 years of the Music Maestro.

Speaking with the media, S Ve Shekher said that he does not have any personal issue against Vishal and he filed the complaint against the officer bearers of the council.

Prior to the complaint, the Madras High Court, while responding to a petition filed by producer JSK Sathish Kumar over financial irregularities, sought an explanation from the council.

As a result, uncertainty over the event has loomed among the fans.

The TFPC has organised the event on 2 and 3 February at YMCA Grounds in Chennai. The first day of the event will see some of the big names of South India performing to the songs of Ilaiyaraaja's hit songs. On the second day, the Music Maestro will perform live.

The event is expected to have the presence of the singers from across the country. From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan, the leading names from Kollywood will be attending 'Ilaiyaraaja 75'.